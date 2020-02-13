SACRAMENTO STATE STUDENT-ATHLETES RECORD 11TH CONSECUTIVE SEMESTER ABOVE 3.0 GPA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State student-athletes extended their streak of achieving an overall grade point average of at least 3.000 to 11 consecutive semesters with their performance during the fall semester. The student-athletes also recorded a term grade point average above 3.000 for the ninth consecutive semester.



All 21 intercollegiate teams on campus currently have better than a 2.839 overall GPA, and 19 of those programs have better than a 3.0 overall mark. In fact, 95 percent of Sacramento State's student-athletes are in "good standing" based on academic campus policy. As a whole, Sacramento State's athletics programs currently have a 3.116 overall grade point average.



The 450 student-athletes earned a fall term grade point average of 3.004. The department also saw 56 percent of its student-athletes achieve at least a 3.0 term grade point average.



As a whole, Sacramento State student-athletes outperformed the general student body in both term and overall GPA.



Currently, the highest overall grade point average in the department is held by women's cross country (3.513), followed by women's golf (3.402), men's track and field (3.324), gymnastics (3.323), women's track and field (3.305) and rowing (3.304).



The five best term GPAs from the fall belong to women's cross country (3.515), gymnastics (3.501), women's golf (3.392), volleyball (3.303) and women's track and field (3.275).



NOTABLES



• 13 student‐athletes earned a term GPA of 4.000.

• 111 student‐athletes earned a term GPA of 3.500 ‐ 3.999.

• 128 student‐athletes earned a term GPA of 3.000 ‐ 3.499.

• 56.0% of fall student‐athletes were above a 3.000 term GPA (252/450).

• 94.7% of fall student‐athletes were in "Good Standing" based on campus policy.

• 19 programs have a 3.000 or higher overall GPA.

• 18 programs registered a term GPA of 3.000 or better.

• Athletics Department term GPA was 3.004.

• Athletics Department overall GPA was 3.116.