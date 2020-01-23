HORNET STUDENT ATHLETES EARN 40 FALL ALL-ACADEMIC HONORS

Big Sky Release (PDF)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State student-athletes in six fall sports have combined to receive 40 academic all-conference honors. The Hornets earned 36 Big Sky all-academic awards in football, volleyball, women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country while the men's soccer team had four players named Big West all-academic.

The Hornet football team and women's soccer team each had 10 Big Sky all-academic honorees, most among Sacramento State's fall sports. The women's cross country team had seven players honored, while volleyball had six and men's cross country received three. Men's soccer, a member of the Big West Conference, had four all-academic selections.

To be eligible for the Big Sky all-academic team, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) Participated in at least half of the team's competitions; 2) Achieved a 3.2 cumulative institution grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) Completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.

For Big West all-academic honors, student-athletes have to maintain a 3.0 cumulative institution grade point average, complete one full academic year at the member institution prior to the season for which the award is being received (at least a sophomore academically), and compete in at least 50 percent of their team's contests.

Fall 2019 Big Sky All-Academic

Football (10)

Marcus Aponte - Fr. - Mechanical Engineer

Nick Bianco - Sr. - Kinesiology

Sam Clark - So. - Environmental Science

Parker Clayton - Fr. - Kinesiology

Tyler Hardeman - Fr. - Business Administration

Malik Jeter - Jr. - Kinesiology

Charlie McBride - Fr. - Business Administration

Abel Ordaz - So. - Kinesiology

Jett Stanley - Fr. - Mechanical Engineer

Kevin Thomson - Jr. - Communication Studies

Volleyball (6)

Paige Calvin - So. - Communication Studies

Sarah Davis - Sr. - Communication Studies

Sarah Falk - So. - Economics

Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin - Fr. - Biology

Michelle Taynton - Jr. - Political Science

Claudia Wilson - So. - Undeclared

Men's Cross Country (3)

Shane Marshall - So. - Chemistry

Santiago Ruiz - So. - Kinesiology

Tristen Thomson - Sr. - Kinesiology

Women's Cross Country (7)

Emma Armstrong - Sr. - Nutrition

Rosemary David - So. - Liberal Studies

Blayney Dolan - So. - Biology

Cagnei Duncan - Jr. - Enivornmental Science

Marilou Ruiz - Fr. - Kinesiology

Arely Venegas - Fr. - Biology

Rachel Victor - Jr. - Nutrition

Women's Soccer (10)

Alyssa Baena - Jr. - Psychology

Bonnie Ford - Sr. - Psychology

Aubrey Goodwill - Jr. - Communication Studies

Julia Herrera - Jr. - Child Development Studies

Kylee Kim-Bustillos - Jr. - Kinesiology

Jessica Mann - Jr. - Kinesiology

Erika Munoz - Jr. - Kinesiology

Ariana Nino - Jr. - Communication Studies

Mikayla Reed - Sr. - Kinesiology

Shantel Torres-Benito - Jr. - Communication Studies

Fall 2019 Big West All-Academic

Men's Soccer (4)

Antonio Andres - Jr. - Kinesiology

Matthew Carnefix - Sr. - Communication Studies

Ryan Curtis - So. - Kinesiology

Tyler Moss - Jr. - Business Administration