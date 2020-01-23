HORNET STUDENT ATHLETES EARN 40 FALL ALL-ACADEMIC HONORS

Big Sky Release (PDF)
Big West Release (PDF)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State student-athletes in six fall sports have combined to receive 40 academic all-conference honors. The Hornets earned 36 Big Sky all-academic awards in football, volleyball, women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country while the men's soccer team had four players named Big West all-academic.
The Hornet football team and women's soccer team each had 10 Big Sky all-academic honorees, most among Sacramento State's fall sports. The women's cross country team had seven players honored, while volleyball had six and men's cross country received three. Men's soccer, a member of the Big West Conference, had four all-academic selections.
To be eligible for the Big Sky all-academic team, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) Participated in at least half of the team's competitions; 2) Achieved a 3.2 cumulative institution grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) Completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.
For Big West all-academic honors, student-athletes have to maintain a 3.0 cumulative institution grade point average, complete one full academic year at the member institution prior to the season for which the award is being received (at least a sophomore academically), and compete in at least 50 percent of their team's contests.
Fall 2019 Big Sky All-Academic
Football (10)
Marcus Aponte - Fr. - Mechanical Engineer
Nick Bianco - Sr. - Kinesiology
Sam Clark - So. - Environmental Science
Parker Clayton - Fr. - Kinesiology
Tyler Hardeman - Fr. - Business Administration
Malik Jeter - Jr. - Kinesiology
Charlie McBride - Fr. - Business Administration
Abel Ordaz - So. - Kinesiology
Jett Stanley - Fr. - Mechanical Engineer
Kevin Thomson - Jr. - Communication Studies
Volleyball (6)
Paige Calvin - So. - Communication Studies
Sarah Davis - Sr. - Communication Studies
Sarah Falk - So. - Economics
Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin - Fr. - Biology
Michelle Taynton - Jr. - Political Science
Claudia Wilson - So. - Undeclared
Men's Cross Country (3)
Shane Marshall - So. - Chemistry
Santiago Ruiz - So. - Kinesiology
Tristen Thomson - Sr. - Kinesiology
Women's Cross Country (7)
Emma Armstrong - Sr. - Nutrition
Rosemary David - So. - Liberal Studies
Blayney Dolan - So. - Biology
Cagnei Duncan - Jr. - Enivornmental Science
Marilou Ruiz - Fr. - Kinesiology
Arely Venegas - Fr. - Biology
Rachel Victor - Jr. - Nutrition
Women's Soccer (10)
Alyssa Baena - Jr. - Psychology
Bonnie Ford - Sr. - Psychology
Aubrey Goodwill - Jr. - Communication Studies
Julia Herrera - Jr. - Child Development Studies
Kylee Kim-Bustillos - Jr. - Kinesiology
Jessica Mann - Jr. - Kinesiology
Erika Munoz - Jr. - Kinesiology
Ariana Nino - Jr. - Communication Studies
Mikayla Reed - Sr. - Kinesiology
Shantel Torres-Benito - Jr. - Communication Studies
Fall 2019 Big West All-Academic
Men's Soccer (4)
Antonio Andres - Jr. - Kinesiology
Matthew Carnefix - Sr. - Communication Studies
Ryan Curtis - So. - Kinesiology
Tyler Moss - Jr. - Business Administration